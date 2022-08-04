West Ham to make new transfer swoop for 25-year-old Championship man

Having tried to sign Maxwel Cornet on a loan deal earlier this window, West Ham are now prepared to splash the cash to sign the player on a permanent deal according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Premier League club have been eager to try and sign Cornet for most of the window but had originally looked like they would prefer to sign the Burnley man on a loan deal.

It gives the Hammers a chance to try him in the top flight before potentially buying him permanently in the next window. However, the Clarets weren’t keen on that approach and now David Moyes is seemingly prepared to spend the money needed to sign the player on a permanent basis rather than on a loan.

Think you’re a Burnley FC expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 Who is the current Burnley manager? Sean Dyche Vincent Kompany Michael Jackson Owen Coyle

The winger played in 26 league games for Burnley in the top flight last season and impressed with nine goals and one assist. However, with Burnley now relegated to the second tier, he could be available on a transfer and there is a £17.5m release clause in the deal for the player.

With West Ham wanting to sign Cornet before another Premier League club can, this report suggests that they are now ready to spend the money needed to trigger that clause. It would allow the player to speak to them and could mean a deal gets done soon.

If West Ham make that offer, then the decision over a transfer deal will come down to the player and whether he wants to move teams this window.

The Verdict

West Ham signing Maxwel Cornet should certainly keep them near the top spots in the Premier League and would add plenty more goals to the team.

He bagged a haul of nine and looked Burnley’s brightest player when he featured last season despite the fact that the Clarets were eventually relegated to the Championship. In a team that struggled then, Cornet was able to still produce the goods.

Now, if the Hammers can sign him up, he could do even better. David Moyes’ side would be near the top end of the Premier League and the player could thrive if he is given regular gametime and regular chances. In fact, the £17.5m fee for the player is a bargain.

It means Burnley would be selling one of their brightest and best players – but again, new boss Vincent Kompany could use the funds from a transfer deal to do more business of his own this window.