West Ham to assess EFL talent as they ponder transfer

Birmingham City youngster Rico Browne is set to head to West Ham over the weekend for a trial.

The 17-year-old is highly-rated at St. Andrew’s, however the club are considering revamping their academy system, which would see a ‘B’ team model implemented.

As a result, there are doubts surrounding the future of some of the academy prospects, with Liverpool signing Calum Scanlon a few months ago.

And, Brown is another one who could be on the move, with Football Insider stating that the defender is heading to the capital for a trial with the Hammers, something which Blues have agreed to.

They say it likely the teenager will spend a few weeks with the Premier League side, as their coaches weigh up whether he warrants a longer deal.

But, West Ham may not have a free run at the player, as the report also claims that there is plenty more interest in Browne, so he may take more time to consider his future.

Either way, it seems unlikely he will remain at Birmingham given these updates.

The verdict

This is news that will surely frustrate Birmingham fans, because the club should be looking to build a team that surrounds exciting academy products.

Jude Bellingham’s emergence shows that the talent is there, and whilst you can understand why the club may want a different approach, they shouldn’t just be willing to lose these players to Premier League clubs for what is usually a small fee.

As for Browne, this is a good chance for him to impress, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

