West Ham tipped to pursue move for 23-goal Championship star

West Ham are eyeing a potential summer move for Ivan Toney, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Brentford forward has been in stunning form so far this season after completing a move from Peterborough United last summer.

Since then Toney has scored a staggering 23 goals in 32 appearances for the Bees as they continue their push for promotion.

Thomas Frank’s side have genuine hopes of securing promotion to the Premier League this term which means that Toney would get the opportunity to challenge himself at the highest level of the game.

But if Brentford were to slip up then there’s no doubt that the striker would be attracting plenty of interest from the top flight.

West Ham have raided the Championship over the last year or so for players such as Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma, and according to West Ham insider ExWHUemployee, Toney could be the next player on the Hammers’ hitlist.

Speaking on The West Ham Way Podcast, ExWHUemployee said: “Players who I know for a fact we are interested in. We are looking to see if we can get these players in. One of them is Ivan Toney of Brentford, he is someone who is on the agenda.”

The verdict

It seems almost inevitable that Ivan Toney will be in the Premier League next term.

The Brentford striker will surely be hoping to secure promotion with the Bees but if that doesn’t happen it seems likely that there will be significant interest in his services.

The fact that he’s scored 23 goals already this term is staggering, and so it would be no surprise to see a club like West Ham make a move.