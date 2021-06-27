West Ham tipped to move for EFL player as alternative to £35m deal

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has tipped West Ham United to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong rather than Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Armstrong and Toney were the two highest scorers in the Championship last term, with the former bagging 28 goals and the Bees frontman adding 33 as he helped his side win promotion to the Premier League.

The Hammers have been linked with both forwards this summer, with Blackburn said to value Armstrong at around £25 million and Brentford thought to want £35 million for Toney.

The Bees promotion to the Premier League is likely to make a move for their number nine more difficult for West Ham and, speaking to Football FanCast, Fry has tipped the east London club to strike a deal with Rovers instead.

The Posh director of football, who knows Toney from his two-year spell at the club, said: “There’s a lot of talk about them going for Ivan. I can see that, but I think he’ll cost too much.

“But I think Adam Armstrong, because Moyes has been so successful with the players he’s took out of the Championship, as long as the price is right, I feel they could go for him.

“They definitely need to strengthen up top in their squad.”

West Ham have had success raiding the Championship for talent in recent years, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma and Craig Dawson all joining from second tier sides.

The Verdict

Fry has a fair bit of experience about how these sort of deals work, so it’s interesting to get his insight into the situation.

Sebastian Haller’s move to Ajax back in January has seemed to leave Moyes short of options in the forward line, so he’ll likely want to add another goalscorer this summer.

Brentford’s promotion is likely to mean Toney will cost more than the potential fees previously touted, while you feel Armstrong’s contract situation means that the Hammers may be able to negotiate the fee for the striker down a little.