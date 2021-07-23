West Ham tipped for transfer breakthrough as duel with Arsenal for EFL star gathers pace

Paul Robinson has tipped West Ham United to complete a move for Sam Johnstone this summer, providing that no fresh interest emerges.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that David Moyes’ side are serious in their interest to sign the West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper and have made an opening offer of £11million to try and get an early deal over the line.

While that offer has been rejected, the Baggies are seemingly undeterred and will continue their interest.

Arsenal are also said to be keen on the 28-year-old following his relegation to the Championship with West Brom, however according to former stopper Paul Robinson, it’s likely that a move to West Ham will come off.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “They were testing the water with the first bid.

“I think they will come to an agreement eventually. West Ham know West Brom want to plan to sell Johnstone so they just wanted to see how desperate they were. Ismael has already come out and said that he’s going.

“That transfer will happen. I think that low bid is just a test of West Brom’s resolve. I think it is a deal that we will see done unless another club comes in and hijacks it, which of course is a possibility because other clubs are looking at him.

“When you think about it, £10million for a goalkeeper of his exceptional quality is an absolute bargain.”

The verdict

A move to West Ham United would be great for Sam Johnstone.

While West Brom suffered relegation last term, there’s no doubt that Johnstone was a cut above and fully justified the interest in his services.

Put simply, the 28-year-old is too good for life in the Championship and a move to a club like West Ham would offer him the chance to challenge himself at the highest level once again.

Of course there’s significant competition at the London Stadium but I’d fancy Johnstone to hold his own in the battle to be number one.