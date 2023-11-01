West Ham United will be looking to make it to the quarter-finals of this season's League Cup on Wednesday night when they host Premier League rivals Arsenal at the London Stadium.

Due to their involvement in this season's Europa League, the Hammers only entered this season's edition of the competition at the third round stage.

That saw David Moyes' side secure their place in the current round with a 1-0 victory over League One side Lincoln City at Sincil Bank courtesy of a 70th-minute strike from Tomas Soucek.

However, West Ham are not in the best of form coming into this one, having lost their last three games in all competitions, with defeats in the Premier League to Aston Villa and Everton sandwiching a 2-1 loss to Olympiacos in European competition on Thursday night.

West Ham's last five results (all competitions) Date Opposition Competition Result Scoreline 29/10/23 Everton Premier League Lost 1-0 26/10/23 Olympiacos Europa League Lost 2-1 22/10/23 Aston Villa Premier League Lost 4-1 8/10/23 Newcastle United Premier League Drew 2-2 5/10/23 Freiburg Europa League Won 2-1

As a result, the Hammers will no doubt be desperate to bounce back when they host the Gunners on Wednesday, in order to get their form moving in the right direction once again.

But with Arsenal starting this season in impressive form as well, with Mikel Arteta's side still unbeaten in domestic competitions, and surely keen to get their hands on some silverware, this could be a tricky task for Moyes' men.

We've taken a look at the recent injury and selection news to have come out of West Ham ahead of this game.

West Ham injury latest

While West Ham have endured a difficult time of things in terms of results in the past week or so, they do at least look to be in a more positive position when it comes to their selection options ahead of this clash with Arsenal.

Going into their Europa League clash with Olympiacos last Thursday, Moyes revealed that Vladimir Coufal was the only member of the Hammers' squad not to make the trip to Greece for that game.

That was due to some concerns over tightness for the right-back. However, given he subsequently started and played the full 90 minutes of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Everton, it looks as though the 31-year-old ought to be in contention to feature against Arsenal on Wednesday.

One other player that the Hammers could welcome back for this clash with the Gunners is Emerson Palmieri.

The left-back was unable to feature against Everton at the weekend as he served a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, midfield duo Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta both received their fifth bookings of the season in that defeat to the Toffees.

But due to the fact that league bookings do not carry into cup competitions, both will be eligible to play against Arsenal, and will instead be suspended for Saturday's league meeting with Brentford.

So with a seemingly fully fit and available squad to choose from, it will be intriguing to see exactly what sort of lineup Moyes chooses to select for a League Cup clash in the middle of a run of challenging form in the Premier League.