West Ham target transfer move for Sheffield United key man

Premier League outfit West Ham United ran the rule over Sheffield United centre-back John Egan last week ahead of a potential transfer move in the summer, as per this morning’s report from The Sun.

Despite the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League at the end of last term, the Republic of Ireland international remained loyal to the cause and has been an instrumental figure once again for the South Yorkshire outfit, retaining his status as one of the first names on the teamsheet alongside Chris Basham and Jack Robinson.

Though United struggled in the early stages of the season under former boss Slavisa Jokanovic, the centre-back has looked much more solid in a back three and has played his part in their rise back up the table.

Making 36 Championship appearances this term, he has played in every one of his side’s league games during the 2021/22 campaign thus far as a reliable figure at the heart of their defence and this has seemingly alerted West Ham, who are also targeting a move for Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.

The Hammers haven’t been afraid to look at EFL talent in recent months, with Football League World revealing that Middlesbrough’s Dael Fry and Queens Park Rangers’ Rob Dickie both appeared on their radar back in November following Angelo Ogbonna’s long-term setback.

It’s currently unclear whether they would be able to get deals for Dickie and Fry over the line – but they are open to bringing in two centre-backs and Egan would be in their price range.

As per the same report from The Sun, the 29-year-old is open to a return to the top flight, which could make holding on to him a tough task for Paul Heckingbottom’s men who aren’t guaranteed to secure their place in the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Verdict:

It was only a matter of time before Egan generated interest and now he’s arguably at the peak of his career, he may try and push for a move away at the end of the season if he fails to win promotion with his current side.

The Blades may have taken a tough stance with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge in the summer, but the former’s sale to Arsenal shows the second-tier side’s board will sell if the price is right.

This is an encouraging sign for the Hammers who would be wise to look at the Irishman, though it remains to be seen how well he would adapt to a flat back four if he was to make the move to the London Stadium.

However, two centre-backs may be required at this stage with the Hammers firmly in the race for a European spot once again and the prospect of playing across the continent may be tempting for the 29-year-old.

In terms of Moyes’ side, they may be better served looking at Worrall in terms of a longer-term option, but Egan may be cheaper and they will be eager to get value for money considering the other areas they will want to address when the next window comes along.