West Ham target signing of Fulham ace in transfer twist

West Ham United are said to be interested in signing Fulham captain Tom Cairney this summer, as per a recent report by Claret and Hugh.

It has been said that the Hammers view the 30-year-old as the ideal alternative for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard this summer if they fail to land the latter on a permanent deal.

Lingard is said to remain as a priority target for David Moyes, but there are now rising fears that they will be unable to make that signing a reality.

Therefore the East London side have now diverted their attentions to Cairney, with the report going on to state that the Nottingham born play maker could be available for around £10 million this summer.

Cairney endured a tough season last term that was ravaged by injury and only made 10 Premier League appearances as a result as the Whites were duly relegated back down to the Sky Bet Championship.

The midfielder is currently under contract at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

I don’t think Cairney comes anywhere near to the quality that Lingard possesses and for that reason I feel that this is merely a back up option for West Ham.

Fulham will of course be wary of interest in one of their key players but they will also be sitting safe in the knowledge that he is contracted for another three years at least in West London.

The player himself hasn’t given any indication that he would like to move on and I would expect that he is fully focused on gaining promotion back to the Premier League once more.

I’d be very shocked if this transfer took place as for me I think West Ham can do a lot better after the season that they have just had in the top flight.