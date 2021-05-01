West Ham take action over £33m-rated EFL star amid fresh Tottenham links

West Ham United have reportedly held discussions with the representatives of in-demand Brentford striker Ivan Toney ahead of the summer transfer window.

This week it was revealed that Toney had finished as the runner-up for the EFL Championship Player of the Season award – having scored 29 goals and added 10 assists in 2020/21.

He has fired Thomas Frank’s side to the play-offs but it seems he will likely be playing top flight football next season, with or without the west London club.

A string of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old marksman, including most recently Tottenham.

It seems the Hammers are hoping to get ahead in the race for Toney as, according to Claret and Hugh, the east London club has held discussions with his representatives.

The striker only joined the Bees last summer and his deal at the Brentford Community Stadium is set to run until 2025, meaning the Championship club are in a very strong position when it comes to negotiations.

Reports last month indicated that it could cost at least £33 million to win the race for Toney in the upcoming window.

The Verdict

Toney has been sensational for Brentford this season and it’s no surprise to see the number of top flight sides circling ahead of the upcoming window.

Ollie Watkins’ success at Aston Villa will likely convince the potential suitors that splashing out on the striker is the right move and a new number nine is certainly what the Hammers need.

There’s a strong argument to be made that Toney is a better striker than Watkins, so it’s a smart move from West Ham to try and get ahead in the race for him now.

This doesn’t look like a transfer saga that’s going away any time soon.