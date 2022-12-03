West Ham supporters will love this Alex Pritchard taunt spotted during Sunderland 3-0 Millwall

Alex Pritchard taunted the travelling Millwall fans with a West Ham celebration after helping Sunderland to a 3-0 victory over the Lions.

After a first-half when they were second best, the Black Cats improved considerably after the break and went ahead when Amad Diallo struck from close range.

The crucial second game after Pritchard worked space well in the box and a passionate celebration followed, as he looked up to the away end and made the ‘Hammers’ signal before being mobbed by his teammates.

The 29-year-old’s professional career actually began with Tottenham but he started out in the West Ham academy before moving to Spurs and it appears he remains a big fan of the Premier League side, who are of course bitter rivals with Millwall.

So, that goal will have been a massive boost for Pritchard, with Ellis Simms adding a late third to cap off what was a great day for the Wearside outfit.

The result lifted Tony Mowbray’s side to tenth in the table, just one point away from the play-off places.

The verdict

We all know about the West Ham and Millwall rivalry, so if you’re a fan of either club it would be great to score against the other and that’s what Pritchard experienced.

Most fans recognise the passion and Sunderland will be delighted with how the attacking midfielder performed to help the side to a much-needed victory.

It’s fair to say that Pritchard could be in for an interesting reception when the Black Cats visit The Den in February as you can be sure the Millwall fans won’t forget his celebration.

