Highlights West Ham are still in talks with Divin Mubama over a new contract despite limited opportunities in the senior squad.

Sunderland are keen on Mubama due to need for attacking options, especially if Jack Clarke leaves the club.

There is uncertainty at Sunderland with no manager in charge at the moment.

West Ham have confirmed they remain in talks with Sunderland target Divin Mubama over a contract extension.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a switch to the Stadium of Light as he looks for a more prominent role after playing just 74 minutes of Premier League football across five appearances for the Hammers last season.

Mubama, who impressed at academy level, will be a free agent at the end of the month, but West Ham are still hoping to convince him to extend his stay at the London Stadium.

'The club can also confirm that it remains in talks with Ben Johnson and Divin Mubama regarding potential new contracts,' the Premier League club said in a statement as it announced its retained list on Wednesday.

Because of Mubama's age, West Ham would still be entitled to compensation even if he were to depart the club this summer.

The teenager was a key figure in the Hammers team that won the FA Youth Cup in 2023 by thrashing Arsenal 5-1 in the final and was promoted to the senior squad at the start of last season.

Divin Mubama had limited opportunities at West Ham

Mubama made his senior debut in September, coming on as a second half substitute in West Ham's 1-0 win away at Lincoln City and made his Premier League debut in the 2-1 win at Turf Moor over Burnley at the end of November, when he also made his first start in a 1-0 win away at TSC Backa Topola in the Europa League group stages.

But despite impressing David Moyes, who has since been replaced by Julen Lopetegui, Mubama's only other starts came in the 1-1 draw against Bristol City in the FA Cup third round in January, two weeks before his last Premier League appearance.

Mubama's limited opportunities, however, have not cooled Sunderland's interest with the Black Cats eager to bolster their attacking options after scoring just 52 league goals last season, the second-worst return in the Championship of any team in the top-16.

Divin Mubama 2023-24 stats as per Transfermarkt Competition Games Minutes Goals Assists Premier League 5 74 - - Europa League 4 86 - - FA Cup 2 85 - - Carabao Cup 1 24 - -

Sunderland must bolster attacking options if Jack Clarke leaves

Worryingly for Sunderland, 15 of those goals came from Jack Clarke, who could leave the Stadium of Light this summer amid interest from Southampton, Brentford and, incidentally, West Ham.

Football Insider reported last week that the Black Cats had open talks with West Ham to sign the striker at the end of the season, but they may face competition from West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Sheffield Wednesday, who were all linked with Mubama in January.

Sunderland's plans, however, could be complicated by the fact they are set to enter the transfer window without having a manager in charge after Michael Beale was sacked in February, just 63 days and 12 games into his tenure.

Mike Dodds was handed the reins as interim coach until the end of the season, but the Black Cats are looking to appoint a permanent manager ahead of next season.

The club seemed on the verge of appointing Will Still, only for the 31-year-old to surprisingly withdraw from the running last week.

Still left his job at Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims before the end of the season and is expected to remain in France to take charge of Lens instead.