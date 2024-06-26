Highlights West Ham's talks for Jacob Greaves have stalled.

The Irons were previously close to striking an agreement for him.

Everton and Ipswich Town have also been linked with the player.

West Ham United's talks to recruit Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves have stalled, according to Football Insider.

The Tigers are likely to see some of their key players attract interest this summer, with two players in particular likely to be linked with moves away from the MKM Stadium throughout the transfer window, if they don't leave before the end of it.

Jaden Philogene, who enjoyed an excellent first season in East Yorkshire, has already been linked with a number of clubs including Spanish giants Barcelona.

Although it's a shock to see him linked with Xavi's side, it's not a surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere, having proved to be a shrewd signing for Acun Ilicali.

Greaves, who graduated from the club's youth system and has been a key player for the Tigers in recent years, is another player who could generate plenty of interest.

The central defender, who can also operate as a full-back, was exceptional at times for Hull last season and it wouldn't be a shock to see him move on sooner rather than later.

Jacob Greaves' 2023/24 campaign at Hull City (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 43 Started 43 Sofascore team of the week appearances 7 Clean sheets 11 Aerial duels won (%) 73% Ground duels won (%) 63% Total duels won (%) 69%

Winning 69% of his total duels in the league during the 2023/24 campaign, he did an exceptional job for the Tigers and it's no surprise that Premier League teams have taken an interest in him.

West Ham suffer setback in Jacob Greaves pursuit

There are a few top-flight clubs that have taken an interest in him.

The Irons are one team that are interested in the player and it has even been reported by Football Insider that they were close to securing an agreement for the central defender.

However, those talks have stalled and that could give other interested sides the opportunity to sign the 23-year-old, who could potentially move on if a sufficient offer arrives this summer.

Everton and Ipswich Town are two other teams that have been linked with a move for the player.

Jacob Greaves must weigh up his Hull City future carefully

Greaves is in a difficult situation at the moment.

Staying at Hull could be a good idea, because the Tigers have a good owner who is ambitious and it wouldn't be a shock to see them promoted in the coming years.

Considering he joined the club as a child, competing in the top flight with his current side would probably be a dream for him and that could persuade him to stay at the MKM Stadium for at least another year.

However, the Championship is an unforgiving league and there are plenty of teams that could finish above the Tigers at the end of next term.

If he gets an offer to move up to the top tier this summer, he should probably take it, because he may not get another offer like that during his career.

However, he's a player who has a high amount of potential and he may be confident enough in his own ability to wait and see what happens in the coming years, knowing that he is capable of competing at the top level.