Highlights Bristol City's FA Cup win over West Ham could attract potential signings with increased visibility and praise for Liam Manning's tactics.

Manning's ability to develop players and the talent at his disposal could make Bristol City an attractive prospect for players.

City's success may lead to interest in their young stars, with Conway and Pring in particular drawing attention from other clubs.

Bristol City's FA Cup triumph over West Ham United could be a springboard for Liam Manning in the remainder of the January transfer window.

Tommy Conway's composed first-half strike was enough for the Robins to book their place in the fourth round, where they will host Nottingham Forest at Ashton Gate.

For Manning, he will be hoping for a cup run to ignite City's league campaign. The play-offs are still in sight given the tight nature of the middle of the Championship.

West Ham win to aid Bristol City January transfer hunt

With two high-profile games against Premier League opposition, the Robins are certainly putting themselves in the spotlight.

The fixture at the London Stadium showcased 9,000 City fans and the size of the club - something potential signings may not have been totally aware of.

Furthermore, the Robins, and Manning in particular, received praise for the tactics used against the Hammers.

"Over the two matches, Bristol City were by far the better of the two teams. I thought Liam Manning got the tactics spot on," said ex-West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon (via BBC Sport, 17 January).

Manning gaining praise could aid City over the next couple of weeks. The former Oxford boss is known for developing players, with Twine and Swansea's Harry Darling being prime examples.

Bristol City's boss being praised in the media is certainly not a bad thing when it comes to transfer business, with potential new recruits perhaps eager to join up with the 38-year-old.

Bristol City - 2023/24 (Winter) Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Scott Twine Burnley Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Bromwich Albion Permanent

Bristol City - 2023/24 (Winter) Departures Player Name Moved to Loan/Permanent Andreas Weimann West Bromwich Albion Loan

Furthermore, the win at Ashton Gate also displayed the immense talent that Manning has at his disposal. The likes of Conway, Cameron Pring and Taylor Gardner-Hickman could form the backbone of an extremely successful Championship side moving forward; a project that could attract players to BS3.

Rodrigo Muniz might not be the answer for Bristol City

Like many second-tier sides, a striker is a priority.

Twine has reunited with Manning, but the Burnley loanee is suited to operating behind an out-and-out number nine.

According to the Sunday Mirror's Darren Witcoop, Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz is on the Robins' radar, but with just seven Championship goals in 42 previous appearances, the 22-year-old Brazilian may not be the answer.

Nevertheless, sitting in the play-off hunt, coupled with City's FA Cup success, could see some eye-catching names linked in the coming weeks.

Bristol City success could still haunt them

For all the positive coverage City have had over recent days, potential suitors have now seen their young stars perform against an established Premier League team.

As a result, it's no surprise to see talk surrounding Manning's star assets emerge.

Pring has been a standout performer and the former Portsmouth loanee has caught the attention of Rangers in recent weeks. The Scottish Sun report the Gers are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old to bolster their left-back options.

Unsurprisingly, after his goal against the Hammers, Conway also caught the eye. Football Insider report that Rangers, Celtic, Wolves and Nottingham Forest have all shown interest in the 21-year-old hot-shot.

Conway has to be a priority. The young Scot is out of contract in the summer of 2025 and could be snapped up for a cut-price if the board fails to agree new terms with the in-demand forward.