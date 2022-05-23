West Ham step up interest in Watford attacker

West Ham have stepped up their interest in Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis, following positive talks last week, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 24-year-old is a prime target for Hammers boss David Moyes, as he looks to improve his attacking options for the 2022/23 campaign.

A Nigerian international, Dennis arrived at the Hertfordshire club back in the summer from Club Brugge, adapting well to the rigours of Premier League football in what was a disappointing campaign for Watford.

Dennis netted 10 times and provided a further six assists in 33 Premier League appearances during the 2021/22 season, starting 30 of those matches.

The report states that the Watford’s relegation means that the Hornets are ready to cash in on the exciting forward who can operate anywhere across the frontline.

The verdict

Dennis has proven this season that he has the necessary attributes to remain in the Premier League, impressing with a Watford side who struggled to readapt to the top-tier.

A very direct forward, both when he is in possession and when he is looking to get in behind, Dennis possesses lots of energy, causing problems with his movement.

Whilst also showing his abilities to hold the ball up during this campaign, he is someone who varies his attacking play, as he likes to drop in and progress the play from slightly deeper positions, keeping opposing defences on their toes.

He also scored his 10 league goals for the Hornets this season from a 7.57 expected goals figure, showing a clinical nature when it comes to the chances he has been presented with.