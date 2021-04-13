West Ham? Stay at QPR? The potential paths for Seny Dieng as transfer news swirls

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng could well face a bit of a decision to make in the summer transfer window after what has been a superb campaign for him on an individual basis.

The stopper has become QPR’s number 1 this season, without doubt, using his experiences out on loan well to now become one of the Championship’s most impressive ‘keepers.

And, with such distinction, unfortunately for QPR, comes the attention of Premier League clubs.

Indeed, Dieng faces a fork in the road this summer in terms of his career path, which we look at now…

Head to West Ham

According to the Sun, West Ham United are keen on the player and are looking to bring in another goalkeeper for next season.

The Irons have had a top year in the Premier League and are currently looking to make it a historic season for them by making the Champions League for next year.

Indeed, that would naturally be a pull for a number of players given their success this year and time will tell as to who they sign in the summer.

Stay with Rangers

QPR have had a good season and there is positivity at the club, would it be such a bad choice to stay for another year and see what can be achieved in the Championship?

The Hoops have shown great form in 2021 and if they can maintain that into next season and sign some new players to bolster the squad, a play-off challenge shouldn’t be dismissed for 2021/22.

He’s guaranteed starts at QPR and may well be tempted to remain to see what can be done.

Go elsewhere?

The report from the Sun reveals that Dieng would have to be content with being a number two behind Lukasz Fabianski and have to prove himself to win the number one jersey.

Of course, that’s the case for lots of new ‘keepers at a club but surely Dieng feels if he is going to move to the Premier League he’s good enough to be playing.

There may be clubs that can guarantee him a shot at being number 1 and, after finally getting that at QPR, he might not want to give that up at West Ham.