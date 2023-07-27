Highlights Huddersfield Town's transfer business has been slow despite their exciting takeover. They have focused on getting wages off the books and have only made low-key signings so far.

Despite their exciting takeover this summer, transfer business has been slow for Huddersfield Town as the 2023-24 season edges ever closer.

The focus in the first month or so of the transfer window has been getting wages off the books, with senior players such as Will Boyle, Duane Holmes, Rolando Aarons, Florian Kamberi and Tomas Vaclik all departing over the summer.

The Terriers have also brought in a seven-figure fee for young wantaway midfielder Etienne Camara, who has jetted off to Italy to play for Udinese, so in theory there should be money to spend at the John Smith's Stadium this summer.

So far though, Town's dealings have been low-key, with just Chris Maxwell arriving as backup to starting goalkeeper Lee Nicholls and versatile defender Tom Edwards joining on loan from Stoke City.

Judging by pre-season fixtures and their recent demolition job of Stockport County of League Two, Neil Warnock - who is staying on for another year after masterminding Huddersfield's renaissance last season - will be opting for a 3-5-2 formation, but that would mean he needs to definitely strengthen his attacking options.

Currently, Warnock has just Danny Ward and Josh Koroma as senior options to call upon, with Jordan Rhodes set for an exit this summer should he want it.

There are youngsters such as Kian Harratt and Kyle Hudlin to deputise as well, but neither may be up to playing regular second tier football right now, so Warnock and the recruitment team need to be on the lookout.

And one player that should be on Town's radar as a quick, unpredictable attacking option should be West Ham United's Callum Marshall, who is a rising star and could do with the experience of regular men's football.

Who is Callum Marshall?

Marshall won't be known by many, but he soon will be after breaking onto the international stage earlier this year.

West Ham decided to bring the 18-year-old in from Linfield last year after playing four times at senior level, and after his arrival at the Hammers in January of last year he went on a hot streak, ending the campaign with nine goals in 16 appearances at under-18's level.

Marshall's form continued in that age group in the 2022-23 season with 20 goals in 23 outings, and he also made the step up to under-21 level too, although he only netted once in 12 appearances.

It was his call-up to Northern Ireland's senior team though that has caught the attention of many, coming off the bench in June against Denmark away from home for his full debut, and he had a stoppage time goal cruelly ruled out for offside against another player as he instinctively flicked the ball home.

Now he's made his international bow, Marshall will surely now be eyed up for a loan away from the London Stadium.

Where would Callum Marshall fit in at Huddersfield?

Last season, Warnock mixed and matched between a back three formation and a 4-2-3-1 in his 15 matches in charge, and Marshall is a player that could fit in either system.

The teenager is naturally a striker, so in a 3-5-2 system he could play alongside the likes of Ward or Koroma, but if Warnock did change to a 4-2-3-1, then Marshall's slight frame could be more used to playing on the left of a front three - somewhere he has played for the Hammers in their youth team.

Standing at 5 ft 8 in, Marshall isn't the strongest forward and it would be his pace and trickery that would be relied upon - though Huddersfield have done business for a young Hammers forward before, though in Mipo Odubeko, which didn't work out.

With international experience under his belt though at such a young age, Marshall is a different proposition and he should be a player high on the club's radar as they seek promising top flight talents.