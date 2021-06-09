West Ham stance over pursuit of Nottingham Forest ace outined amid Burnley and Norwich City interest

West Ham have made Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall their main target this summer to enhance their defensive options, according to Claret and Hugh.

According to the latest report from Claret and Hugh, the Hammers are prioritising adding a central defender, a striker and also Jesse Lingard to their squad this summer as they prepare for life in the Europa League next season.

There have been previous reports that the Hammers are potentially interested in making a move for Worrall this summer and that he is one of the targets they have been considering to strengthen their defence. While the likes of Burnley and Norwich City are also thought to be interested in rivaling West Ham for his signature.

It is now believed by Claret and Hugh that West Ham now see Worrall as their primary target to strengthen their defence this summer. It is thought that it would cost around £8 million for David Moyes’ side to secure the deal for the 24-year-old.

The verdict

This is a move that would make a lot of sense really and Worrall is a player that looks ready-made to enhance the quality of West Ham’s options in the centre of their defence. The Hammers have had a lot of success recruiting from the Championship in the last few transfer windows, so it is no surprise to see them looking in that market once again.

This is a massive blow to Nottingham Forest’s chances of keeping hold of Worrall because the Hammers should have the resources to make this deal happen if they want to. The 24-year-old is integral to what Chris Hughton is trying to build at the City Ground, so losing him is going to be something they will do everything to avoid.

The issue is how do the Reds compete with what West Ham can over the defender. The Hammers are now a club heading in the right direction and they will be competing in Europe next season and also look set for another strong Premier League campaign. That has to be attractive for Worrall.