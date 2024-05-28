Southampton look as though they will have to wait to find out if they can bring Flynn Downes back to the club on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

That's after a report from The Evening Standard claimed that the midfielder's parent club, West Ham, are delaying making a decision over his future.

Downes has of course, spent this season on loan with Southampton, playing a key part in their promotion back to the Premier League.

Victory over Leeds United in Sunday's Championship play-off was enough to ensure that the Saints secured a return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

However, it seems the Saints will not find out if Downes can now play a part for them in the Premier League next season for some time to come yet.

Flynn Downes 2023/24 Championship stats for Southampton - from SofaScore Appearances 33 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 93% Interceptions per Game 1.4 Tackles per Game 1.8 Balls Recovered per Game 4.8

West Ham not rushing Flynn Downes decision amid Southampton interest

Given his importance to the side this season, it has unsurprisingly been reported that the Saints are now keen to sign him permanently in the summer transfer window.

However, the deal did not include an option to buy, meaning Southampton would now have to negotiate fresh terms with West Ham about a permanent move for Downes.

As per this latest update though, the Hammers are putting a decision over the future of the midfielder on hold for the time being.

It is thought that newly appointed West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui is keen to examine the first-team squad available to him for himself in pre-season, which could put any exits on hold.

Beyond that, it is also suggested that the sale of Downes could leave the Hammers short on the number of home-grown players in their squad.

The midfielder joined West Ham back in the summer of 2022, signing from Swansea City - where he played under current Southampton manager Russell Martin - for a reported £12 million fee.

Since making that move, Downes has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers.

As things stand, there are three years remaining on the 25-year-old's contract with West Ham, securing his future at The London Stadium until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That of course, means his parent club are in a strong position to respond to any bids that come in for Downes during the summer transfer window.

It is hard to see this as anything other than a blow for Southampton as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Downes has been an outstanding signing for them this season, and looks as though he would be key to Martin's plans going forward if he stays permanently.

However, it appears there is no guarantee he will be back at St Mary's, which does leave a big void that they will need to fill.

Of course, Southampton can ill afford to wait around forever for a decision here, in case West Ham only decide late on they are keeping Downes.

Doing so could the Saints scrambling for an alternative late in the window, when the futures of other suitable options may have been decided.

But with Downes' performances suggesting this season suggesting he is capable of making an impact in the Premier League, you can understand the Hammers wanting to take a look at him firsthand, especially with a new manager in charge.

As a result, it does seem that when it comes to the future of Downes, those connected with Southampton will not be getting the swift reunion they were all surely hoping for.