Highlights West Ham United are undeterred by Southampton's rejection of their bid for James Ward-Prowse and are set to make an official offer for the midfielder.

Southampton are demanding between £40m and £50m for Ward-Prowse.

Some other sides have baulked at these demands.

West Ham United have not been put off by Southampton's rejection of their verbal bid for James Ward-Prowse and are preparing to launch an official offer for the midfielder, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers have a decent amount of money to spend following Declan Rice's departure to Arsenal in a reported £105m deal - and may be keen to bring in a replacement midfielder to fill the void that their former midfielder has created with his departure.

They had already made a verbal bid for Ward-Prowse earlier in the summer according to Football Insider, but the Saints have rejected this and will be hoping to generate a sizeable amount of money for the player considering he still has a decent amount of time left on his contract on the south coast.

Because they are in a strong negotiating position, they are able to charge a high amount for him and it's believed their current asking price is too much for some interested sides who had been keen on luring him away from St Mary's.

How long does James Ward-Prowse have left on his Southampton contract?

Putting pen to paper on a five-year deal back in 2021, the player still has three years left on his current contract.

With this in mind, Russell Martin's side are under no pressure to sell him, especially if they decide to cash in on others including Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento, both of whom are also worth a high amount.

The Daily Mail believes Ward-Prowse doesn't have a relegation release clause in his contract either, allowing the Saints to charge whatever they want for his services.

How much are Southampton demanding for James Ward-Prowse?

Football Insider have reported that the Saints are keen to generate between £40m and £50m for the Englishman - a sizeable amount considering they have been relegated to the Championship.

However, Leicester City managed to secure £40m for James Maddison and £39m for Harvey Barnes and this has given Martin's side the license to charge similar for Ward-Prowse.

They are also demanding £50m for Lavia - and the sale of just one of these players would give Southampton a decent amount to spend in the transfer market.

How much should West Ham be prepared to spend on James Ward-Prowse?

Recording nine goals and four assists in the Premier League last season, he can certainly be a game-changer in the middle of the park and he would certainly be worth a £40m fee, especially with his contract situation in mind.

David Moyes' side may be keen to spend the money they have generated from Rice's sale on quite a few players - but they need a top-quality midfielder in the middle of the park to fill the gap the Arsenal signing has created.

With this, it may be worth spending a decent amount on Ward-Prowse but with other sides baulking at the Saints' asking price, there may only be a limited number of teams in the race for his signature now.

That could allow the Hammers to minimise the amount they spend on the Southampton captain and that would be ideal for the Premier League outfit who won't want to blow too much of their budget on him despite his obvious quality.