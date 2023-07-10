West Ham could be one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer with their £105m sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal likely to be completed this week - and Leeds United may be the victims of their increased wealth.

Rice has been one of the Premier League's most consistent performers over the past few seasons by finding his way into West Ham's captaincy role, lifting the Europa Conference League title in June and nailing down a starting spot in Gareth Southgate's star-studded England side.

But with his move to Arsenal in the final stages, it will spell the end for his time in East London - and David Moyes will want replacements. And unfortunately for new Whites' boss Daniel Farke, the Yorkshire club could be bracing themselves for bids from the Irons for midfield star Tyler Adams.

Who could replace Rice at West Ham?

The Daily Mail suggests that Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse is their top target in the transfer window. The Championship club have set a price tag of around £40million for their main man, though the Irons will look for a deal at around half of that value, with the south coast side unwilling to part with their club captain on the cheap.

However, alongside his world-class set-piece ability, passing accuracy and tenacious work-rate, they also want a ‘physical holding midfielder’ - with Denis Zakaria and Adams named as potential incomings.

Rice has left, meaning that only Tomas Soucek and Flynn Downes as senior central midfielders who can defend - and the Irons are looking for two men to come in. Adams would be a more defensive-minded option than Ward-Prowse, and with that in mind a deal could be done for both.

Why would Tyler Adams be a good Rice replacement?

Adams' relegation admittedly looks poor on his CV, but it's his other achievements that should be heralded at such a young age. The star rose through in the MLS in 2017, featuring well for New York Red Bulls before moving to sister club RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. 103 appearances, a Champions League semi-final and a German Cup later, he signed for Leeds - and his efforts in Germany are what brought Jesse Marsch to spend over £20million on his signature.

Of course, last season didn’t exactly go to plan, but through poor coaching and managerial overturns, another shocking defensive season from the Whites and a lack of firepower consigned them to relegation. Adams isn’t much to blame. He was one of the shining lights of an otherwise dreadful season, and if he was to partner Soucek in the centre of the park, he could offer a newfound energy and class that has rewarded him with the captaincy and 36 caps at the age of just 24 for the Unites States’ national side.

How much would Tyler Adams cost West Ham United?

Rice's transfer fee reaching as much as £105m gives the Irons a huge wad of cash to spend, but how wisely they spend that fee will dictate how well they do next season. Everton failed to invest the £75m they received for Romelu Lukaku in 2017 wisely, whilst Tottenham have been famed for wasting away the cash they received for Gareth Bale back in 2013.

With an increased cashpot, Leeds could well bump up the price for one of their prized assets. However, their relegation essentially negates that one-up in the fact that they will need to receive money for their star players as a result of falling through the trap door.

It has been thought that a £25m fee would be enough to bring Leeds to the negotiating table, though that remains to be seen.