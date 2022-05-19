West Ham, Southampton, Brentford and Bournemouth in transfer tug of war for 12-goal EFL player

Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter is a wanted man this summer, with four Premier League clubs seeking to strike a deal for his services, according to The Telegraph.

West Ham United, Brentford, Southampton and AFC Bournemouth are all keen on signing the 21-year-old, who scored 12 goals for the Tigers in the 2021-22 Championship season and featured in all 46 games.

The Hammers’ interest in particular has been known for a while, with HullLive journalist Baz Cooper confirming on Thursday that David Moyes’ side have been in constant discussions with Hull in regards to Lewis-Potter, but no agreement has been reached.

Brentford meanwhile already tried their luck during the January transfer window for the youngster, seeing their £12 million bid rebuffed by Tigers owner Acun Ilicali.

Lewis-Potter’s current contract at the MKM Stadium has one year left to go, although the club hold the option to extend that by a further year until the summer of 2024, although Ilicali has stated that he will reject potential bids of even £30 million for the player’s services.

The Verdict

The speculation surrounding Lewis-Potter will continue to rumble on the longer he stays at Hull City – he’s one of a few Championship players from the 2021-22 season that look destined to be in the top flight next season.

Even though Ilicali has said what he has said, £30 million would be incredibly difficult to turn down for a club like Hull and it could go a long way to strengthening the whole team.

It’s clear that Ilicali has his own money, but it’s hard to see an offer of that magnitude being rejected if it comes.

With the clubs involved though, it will likely not get to that kind of figure – and in that case Hull may resist the temptation to cash in and Lewis-Potter could feasibly still be a Championship player next season, even though he may have outgrown the league already.