This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Ham United could potentially make a move for Watford attacker Joao Pedro this summer.

As per trusted West Ham source ExWHUEmployee, via the West Ham Way Podcast on Patreon, the Hammers have been actively casting eyes on players in the second tier that they believe could have an impact at first team level.

The Hornets' number 10 is one of the players they have identified, it seems, with the above report claiming West Ham have shown an interest in the Brazilian.

With Joao Pedro to West Ham in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on a potential move to the London Stadium for the 21-year-old.

Josh Cole

Regardless of what division West Ham find themselves in later this year, Joao Pedro would unquestionably be a good addition to their squad.

While Pedro only managed to provide four direct goal contributions in the Premier League during the previous term, he unquestionably possesses the talent required to go on to thrive at the highest level in the future and thus signing him now would be a good long-term investment by the Irons.

Given that Watford are extremely likely to remain in the Championship for another season, it would not be at all surprising if the forward moves on to pastures new this summer.

With Newcastle United also being touted with a move for Joao Pedro, West Ham will need to move quickly in order to have a chance of securing his services.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this would be an excellent signing for West Ham.

Joao Pedro is a real talent and more than deserves to be playing football at Premier League level.

Operating largely as a number 10 for Watford this season, but also occasionally off the left, too, he has hit double digits for goals in what is, frankly, a poor attacking side, and also has four assists to his name.

He is also an elite dribbler with the ball, able to glide past the opposition. If he can just refine that final ball, he will be a very hard player to stop in the years to come. I truly believe that.

Even if West Ham have to fork out £30 plus million for him, I've no doubt Joao Pedro would make them a profit on that investment in the future.

Ned Holmes

West Ham have got a good track record of raiding the EFL for young attacking talent so signing Joao Pedro would certainly be on brand.

It looks as though Watford need a reset and the Brazilian won’t be content with another season in the Championship so it makes sense for them to cash in on him this summer.

The 21-year-old is a really exciting talent but also someone that should be able to contribute at Premier League level next season.

Patience will be needed and he won’t be a starter straight away but the versatile forward would be a great investment - he’s shown his quality as both a goalscorer and a creator.

They've lacked a reliable striker for some time and though he's not that yet, Joao Pedro has the potential to develop into that in the top flight.