West Ham are preparing a move for Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

According to the Evening Standard, the Hammers are looking to take advantage of the Saints’ relegation to the Championship by targeting their star man.

Ward-Prowse has been a key figure for Southampton in recent years, having been with the club since the age of eight-years-old.

Could James Ward-Prowse leave Southampton this summer?

The report claims West Ham are eyeing up potential Declan Rice replacements, with the 24-year-old subject to intense transfer speculation going into the summer transfer window.

David Moyes is keen to sign up to two new midfielders to make up for the potential loss of Rice, who has earned plaudits as the standout figure in the team in the last couple of seasons.

Moyes is also keen to add Ward-Prowse due to his killer dead-ball deliveries from set-pieces.

The Scot considered a move for the midfielder last summer but instead opted to sign Flynn Downes from Swansea City and Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.

Ward-Prowse has featured in every Southampton game so far this season, contributing an impressive eight goals and three assists for the team bottom of the Premier League table.

However, he has been unable to help steer the team clear of relegation from the top flight.

After a decade in the Premier League, Southampton suffered relegation on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

The loss to the Cherries sealed the club’s fate after a difficult season in which three men have been placed in charge of overseeing the first-team squad.

It could yet be a busy summer ahead at St. Mary’s, with several players’ futures up in the air going into the transfer window.

Can Southampton bounce back with immediate promotion next season?

Southampton’s competitiveness in the Championship will depend a lot on the major decisions made in the summer, so it’s too soon to tell whether they can fight for promotion next season just yet.

A decision will need to be made on the next manager of the club, with Ruben Selles currently in charge on an interim basis.

Speculation will also likely surround their top stars, with it already beginning with Ward-Prowse.

It would be a real shame for the 28-year-old to end his 20-year association with the club, but a chance to compete in the Premier League may prove too enticing as he looks to secure his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad at next year’s European Championship.