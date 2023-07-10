West Ham have a concrete interest in signing James Ward-Prowse this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers have been given encouragement to pursue a deal for the Southampton midfielder.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Southampton first team squad following the club’s relegation to the Championship for next season.

The Saints’ 11-year stay in the top flight came to an underwhelming end with a 20th place finish in the Premier League under Ruben Selles.

Ward-Prowse has been with the south coast club since he was just eight years old, but now is a primary transfer target for the likes of West Ham for this summer window.

Does James Ward-Prowse have a future at Southampton?

It is understood that the 28-year-old is keen on a move back to the Premier League.

Ward-Prowse stood out as Southampton’s most important player even as the team slipped to the Championship.

The midfielder has built up a lot of top flight experience during his time at St. Mary’s and has become a crucial part of the side in recent years.

West Ham are not the only club interested in his services, but are ready to ramp up their interest in the coming days.

The sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal is set to be completed soon, which will see the Hammers switch focus to signing his replacement.

West Ham agreed a deal worth £105 million for the England international, so will be keen to bring someone in to strengthen David Moyes’ side.

How much is James Ward-Prowse worth?

It has been reported that the Saints are willing to hold out for up to £50 million amid interest in the midfielder.

It is believed that Southampton’s valuation will be key in determining whether West Ham continue with a pursuit of Ward-Prowse.

Southampton have not proven very amenable to compromise this summer, with a number of high profile clubs also chasing the signing of Roméo Lavia.

Che Adams has also had speculation surrounding his future, highlighting the number of key first team squad members that could depart in this transfer window.

Southampton’s pre-season has gotten underway with new manager Russell Martin, who will be hoping to sort out these potential transfers as quickly as possible.

The Saints’ Championship campaign begins on 4 August with an away trip to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Is £50 million a fair valuation of James Ward-Prowse amid West Ham interest?

Everyone now knows West Ham have a lot of money considering they’ve agreed to sell Rice for over £100 million.

So it makes sense that Southampton will charge a premium for one of their best players.

Ward-Prowse has been with the club for 20-years and played a crucial role in keeping the team in the top flight over the last several seasons.

His departure would be a big blow to the club, so they are naturally going to charge a high amount to be convinced of a sale.

That £50 million could be reinvested back into the side, which could make up for the talisman’s departure.