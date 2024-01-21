Highlights West Ham prioritizing move for Leif Davis to bolster options at left-back in January.

West Ham are prioritising a move for Leif Davis this January.

According to The Football League Paper, the Hammers are keen to bolster their options at left-back before the winter market closes on 1 February.

The Premier League club have held a long-standing interest in the defender, and may now look to strike this month.

Davis is a key part of the Ipswich Town first team squad, with the 24-year-old featuring 24 times from their opening 27 games of the campaign.

He has been an important figure in the team’s push for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leif Davis transfer interest

West Ham are looking to strengthen David Moyes’ squad this January as the club looks to push for European qualification for next season.

The Premier League side is also competing in the Europa League, as they seek back-to-back silverware on the continent.

Davis has been identified as a potential target, with left-back seen as a priority position to improve this month.

The Ipswich defender has been with the club since joining from Leeds United in summer of 2022.

Davis has the second-most amount of assists in the Championship so far this season, with an impressive tally of 10.

The full-back has been crucial to Kieran McKenna’s side, so any potential January move is likely to be costly.

Emerson Palmieri has been the regular starter for West Ham so far this campaign at left-back, but the London club are looking to potentially upgrade on the 29-year-old.

Davis is attracting interest having made the transition from League One to the Championship quite seamlessly.

The defender contributed three goals and 14 assists in the third tier last year, as the Suffolk outfit earned promotion to the Championship with a second place finish in the table.

The club is now aiming for back-to-back promotions, with the team sitting inside the top two for the majority of the term so far.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

A busy summer saw the club prepare for life in the second division with a number of fresh arrivals.

McKenna has earned a lot of praise for his work in building a team capable of fighting for a place in the top flight.

However, they face competition from Leeds United and Southampton, with the Saints moving into second on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 win over Swansea City.

Ipswich can move back into the top two with a positive result against league leaders Leicester City on Monday night.

Davis cannot be sold this month

Davis is such a key player for Ipswich that losing him could have drastic consequences in their promotion push.

Any deal must be put off until the summer, as there is no doubt he will still have plenty of suitors by then, whatever happens.

Moving to West Ham would be an exciting opportunity, especially given their exploits in Europe as well.

However, earning back-to-back promotions with the Tractor Boys is also an enticing endeavour, which should help convince Davis to remain with the club for another few months at least.