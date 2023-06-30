West Ham are expected to make a move for Norwich City’s Max Aarons soon.

According to James Nursey, the Hammers are eyeing a deal for the Canaries defender this summer.

Norwich are expected to finally cash-in on the full back this transfer window after years of speculation surrounding the player.

Sporting director Stuart Webber confirmed in an interview earlier this year that the Championship club are open to offers for the 23-year-old.

Who is interested in signing Max Aarons from Norwich City?

West Ham are set to face competition for the signing of the right-back, with Fulham also reportedly interested in a move for the player.

It has been claimed that the Cottagers are seeking a £10 million deal for the Englishman, although it remains to be seen what asking price Norwich will place on Aarons’ future.

The Hammers are now looking to make a move with the deal for Declan Rice to join Arsenal set to be finalised in the coming days.

A deal worth £105 million has been agreed with the Gunners, meaning West Ham will now have plenty of money to spend this summer.

David Moyes will be looking to strengthen his side as they prepare to compete in the Europa League next season.

What are Norwich City’s summer transfer plans?

Aarons is not set to be the only big-name exit from Carrow Road this summer, with Andrew Omobamidele also expected to leave.

The Irishman has attracted interest from a number of potential suitors, but it remains to be seen where his future lies.

David Wagner will be looking to rebuild the squad, with star striker Teemu Pukki having also already departed the club.

A trio of free agent signings have been made, with Borja Sainz set to become the fourth.

Would Max Aarons be a good signing for West Ham?

Aarons was one of Norwich’s key performers last season, so his departure would be a big blow to Norwich.

However, he is a Premier League calibre player and the time is right for the club to finally cash-in on a high-value asset.

A £10 million fee would be somewhat underwhelming, so expect Norwich to push for between £15 and 20 million at the very least.

West Ham would be a great next club for Aarons, with the Hammers set to compete in Europe next year and with the team in need of reinforcement on the right flank.