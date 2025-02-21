West Ham are interested in signing Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters this summer amid links to Leeds United.

According to Give Me Sport, the defender is on the Hammers’ radar going into the upcoming transfer market.

The 27-year-old has been a key figure for the Saints during his time at the club, and has played 23 times in the Premier League so far this season.

However, his contract is set to expire in June, meaning he will be available as a free agent unless an extension can be agreed before then.

Kyle Walker-Peters transfer latest

It has been claimed that West Ham are among the clubs eyeing a potential move for Walker-Peters this summer.

It was reported by Teamtalk earlier this week that Leeds had an interest in making a move for the right-back in January, and that he remains on their radar going into the end of the campaign.

It was also reported by Give Me Sport earlier this year that David Moyes is keen on bringing Walker-Peters to Everton ahead of his expiring contract.

Known West Ham insider, ExWHUEmployee opened up on the club's interest in the player.

He claimed the London club will have a focus on out-of-contract stars this summer, which could lead to Walker-Peters interest.

“The club are looking at a few potential bargains that could be obtained from the out of contract list," said ExWHUEmployee, via GiveMeSport.

"Kyle Walker-Peters is another who we could be tempted by, he is a versatile defender and can be in both full back positions.”

Given Southampton’s precarious position in the Premier League, a departure from St. Mary’s could well be on the cards.

The opportunity to remain in the top flight will prove tempting, with Leeds also sitting in a strong position at the top of the Championship table.

Daniel Farke’s side will be hoping that promotion could help convince Walker-Peters to make the switch to Elland Road, instead of the London Stadium.

Kyle Walker-Peters’ importance to Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters' defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 21st) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.49 Interceptions 0.61 Blocks 1.01 Clearances 2.77 Aerials won 0.40

Walker-Peters initially joined Southampton on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020 before turning it into a permanent move later that year.

Since arriving, he has made 169 league appearances for the Saints, helping them finish 11th, 15th and 15th in his first few seasons in the club.

The defender was a crucial part of Russell Martin’s side when they earned promotion via the play-offs in 2024, contributing two goals and four assists.

However, his time at the club could come to an end this June, with his five-year contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Leeds should expect a lot of competition for Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters is a Premier League experienced right-back, that can realistically play across multiple roles if needed, and is set to be a free agent this summer.

It should come as no surprise that he is attracting a number of suitors, and more yet emerge before the end of the campaign.

It goes without saying that promotion is needed for Leeds to win his signature, which is looking to be right on track at the moment.

But the Whites may also need to put up a competitive salary package, which will be a test of their financial muscle going back into the top flight, as they have been cutting a lot of dead weight from their wage bill in the last couple of years.