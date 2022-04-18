West Ham set sights on Hull City player ahead of summer transfer window

Hull City loanee Di’Shon Bernard is a summer transfer target for David Moyes of West Ham United, according to The Mirror (17 April, page 71).

The 21-year-old has been scouted multiple times by the Hammers and after being impressed with what they have seen, the London club are eyeing up an end of season move for the young defender.

Bernard is on loan at the Tigers from Premier League giants Manchester United, where he has made one senior appearance so far in his career – that came in the UEFA Europa League in 2019.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Hull City 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Moses Odubajo QPR Brentford

Having gone out on loan to League Two outfit Salford City on loan last season, Bernard made the step up two levels in the current campaign to join Hull and has made 28 appearances in all competitions.

With two years left on his United contract going into the summer, Bernard would likely cost the Hammers a fee and their presence in the transfer race could hinder Hull’s chances of bringing him back on board for the 2022-23 season if they are interested in a deal.

The Verdict

It’s hard to see Bernard ever getting a chance at Old Trafford, however it’s also perhaps a surprise that a top flight club is taking an interest.

Bernard has performed reasonably well for Hull this season, but recently he’s been out of the team and on the bench as opposed to playing.

He doesn’t appear to be a favourite of Shota Arveladze currently and it looks like the club are preparing for life without him next season.

On the face of it, Bernard wouldn’t be a major miss for the Tigers next season as Acun Ilicali and his transfer team probably have their sights set on more permanent additions to their ranks, so this wouldn’t be the end of the world.