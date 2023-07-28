West Ham are preparing a second offer for Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

According to Talksport, the Hammers are set to make a second bid for the midfielder after having an initial proposal rejected earlier this week.

It was reported that the London club bid £25 million, which was not enough to convince the Saints of a sale.

The future of the Southampton captain has been called into question throughout the summer following the club’s relegation to the second tier.

With the new season now just a week away, it remains unclear whether the 28-year-old will still be at St. Mary’s by the time Russell Martin’s side finally take to the pitch.

How much is James Ward-Prowse worth?

It has been claimed that Southampton hold a valuation of the player worth up to £40 million.

The Championship side are still holding out for a sizable fee for their talisman despite suffering relegation last season.

Ward-Prowse has been with the club since he was just eight-years-old.

He has grown into an important figure in the team, with his set-piece abilities earning him a reputation as one of the best in the world with that skill set.

Ward-Prowse contributed nine goals and four assists to the league last season, but was unable to help steer the team clear of the drop zone, with the side finishing 20th in the table.

The Englishman first broke into the first team squad at the south coast club during the 2012-13 campaign, the Saints’ first back in the Premier League.

Ward-Prowse made his top flight debut at just 17-years of age in the team’s opening league fixture back in the division, starting in a 3-2 loss against champions Manchester City.

What next for Southampton?

It remains to be seen how high West Ham will be willing to go with their improved offer for the club captain.

But the Saints have refused to budge in their valuation of a number of players this summer, with several still linked with a move away from the team.

The likes of Roméo Lavia and Che Adams could also be set for the exit door with multiple clubs circling, but no big departures have yet been made this summer.

The window is set to close on 1 September, meaning there is now just over a month left in the market to determine the futures of these important figures at the club.

Martin’s side get their campaign underway next Friday with an evening clash away to Sheffield Wednesday.

Should Southampton compromise their valuation of James Ward-Prowse to get a deal over the line?

Southampton are not in a position where they need to sell Ward-Prowse this summer.

This gives them a strong negotiating position, but they may still feel the need to cash-in on his value given how high it is.

Ward-Prowse has also been a loyal servant to the club, so they may feel comfortable compromising on his valuation a little in order to help him get a desired move back to the Premier League.

However, there is still a big gap between West Ham and the Saints in these negotiations, so the top flight side will still likely need to up their bid to the £30 million mark to get close to signing the midfielder.