West Ham United watched Bristol City star Alex Scott in action for England's U20 team against France last week as they continue to keep tabs on his situation, according to the Daily Mail.

David Moyes' side's interest in the 19-year-old was already known before this report broke - but they have kept him on their radar as they weigh up whether to make a summer approach for the teenager who has been exceptional for the Robins once again this season.

But if they do want to sign him during the next transfer window, they are unlikely to be short of competition for his signature with current league rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers also believed to be keeping him in mind as a potential target.

How did Alex Scott get on against France?

In a boost for the midfielder, he was named in the starting lineup against the French and played 83 minutes of that game, picking up a booking but coming close to scoring for the Three Lions.

He would have been frustrated not to have got himself on the scoresheet, especially with scouts watching him in action, but worse was to come for him in that game.

During the latter stages of the game, he was involved in a collision and was unable to continue as the 19-year-old limped off, with the Robins' boss Nigel Pearson since confirming that he had sustained a knee ligament injury.

It's unclear exactly how long he will be out for - but he was absent for the Robins against Reading last weekend and could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines - something that will be a big blow for Pearson's side.

Interest from other clubs?

According to Give Me Sport, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are among clubs to have enquired about the promising teenager in recent months.

However, they aren't the only other teams believed to be in the race with Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester City also listed as interested teams, along with Burnley, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough who could make an approach for him if they are promoted.

Bristol City's stance?

This same report from GMS has stated that the Robins currently value him at £25m - but are hoping to secure around £5m more than that for him with the 19-year-old generating interest from several clubs.

He will have two more years left on his contract in the summer and although they have already cashed in on Antoine Semenyo, something that has helped to balance the books, they may be open to a sale this summer too as they look to generate the biggest possible fee they can for him.

It seems inevitable that he will move on at some stage, so the summer could be the time to sell him.

Would a move to West Ham or Wolves be good for Alex Scott?

Neither team have sealed their survival yet and that's why Scott shouldn't even be considering a move to the duo until they do.

Moving to a fellow Championship team seems pointless considering he's already thriving in the second tier and is arguably ready for the step up to the Premier League, so the teenager needs to wait until the end of the campaign and then weigh up his options.

Ideally, he needs to talk to the Robins' hierarchy to know what their stance is on him because if he isn't for sale and is guaranteed to remain at Ashton Gate beyond the summer, then he needs to be able to devote all of his energy to his current team's cause.

A move to West Ham or Wolves would be attractive because of the size of their clubs - but whether he would start every week remains to be seen.

At 19, some would argue that he doesn't need to be starting every week, but he needs to be playing as much as possible if he wants to give himself the best possible chance of fulfilling his potential.