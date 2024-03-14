Highlights Carrick has excelled at Middlesbrough, possibly extending his contract there despite West Ham speculation.

Boro's progress under Carrick is evident, with recent wins propelling them to the edge of playoff places.

While West Ham fans may desire a younger manager, keeping Carrick at Boro allows him to hone his skills steadily.

Michael Carrick has done an excellent job at Middlesbrough since he took over in October 2022.

The club will be hoping he sees out his current three-year contract and possibly beyond, but links to the West Ham United job could see him leave the Riverside for the London Stadium.

The Hammers are bizarrely considering Moyes' position as manager, despite the fact they're seventh in the league and still playing in the Europa League.

West Ham qualified for the Europa League after winning the Europa Conference League last season, which was their first European trophy in 58 years.

But even if owner David Sullivan was to do the unthinkable and sack Moyes, then Carrick wouldn't be first choice.

The former Manchester United midfielder could even be offered a new contract at Boro, according to transfer expert Graeme Bailey.

Speaking exclusively to Boro News, Bailey said: “He’s happy here [Middlesbrough]. I don’t think particularly he’s on anyone’s list at the moment; he’s always linked to West Ham but my understanding is West Ham have got some bigger targets to replace Moyes at the moment."

“I think that’ll get done [new Boro contract for Carrick] before the start of next season.”

The case for Carrick to manage West Ham

Before he went on to play for Spurs and United, Carrick was at West Ham between 1999 and 2004.

After making 159 appearances for the Irons in his early playing career, it would be fitting should he go back as to manage there.

In February, Henry Winter of The Times, gave his thoughts on a potential switch from North Yorkshire to East London for Carrick.

Winter told talkSPORT: “He (Moyes) is a good, reliable manager. But maybe fans are seeing all these young guns coming in.

“I always thought Michael Carrick might go there [to West Ham] at some point, but he is busy rebuilding Middlesbrough. There are good, exciting young managers around and maybe West Ham fans want that."

Related West Ham's stance on Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick revealed Carrick doesn't look set to head to West Ham in the short term - and it seems likely that he will sign an extension at the Riverside.

Last season, Carrick took Boro from 21st in the Championship when he took over, to fourth at the end of the season. His side did, however, lost 1-0 in the play-off semi-final against Coventry City.

This term, Boro reached the EFL Cup semi-finals where they beat Chelsea in the first leg before being trounced 6-1 at Stamford Bridge in the return leg.

Three straight wins of late have left Boro just five points outside the play-off places.

Inevitably, his transformation of Boro will have clubs looking at him.

For now, it seems that Boro will keep him and could even look at giving him a contract extension – an ideal situation for them as it makes it more difficult for another club to approach him.

Middlesbrough is an ideal environment for Carrick

The Sun's Alan Nixon earlier this week reported that David Moyes Jr (son of David Moyes) has been appointed as a new scout of West Ham. Such a move could signal that Moyes Sr could soon be signing a new contract.

But whether that happens or not, it doesn't look as though West Ham will approach Carrick. This is good for all parties involved.

For Boro, the improvement under him is vast and they will want it to continue.

For West Ham, they will be fearful that Carrick hasn't proved himself as a manager at Premier League level and that he's only at an early stage of his managerial career.

Most importantly though, Carrick is learning his trade at Boro and going from strength to strength.

Having worked under Moyes as a player at United, he will know his methods well.

Carrick's are different, and West Ham must learn from this.

When Manuel Pellegrini replaced Moyes as manager in 2018, an attempt to play "The West Ham Way" didn't quite work out.

Moyes steadied the ship when he returned in late 2019, and since then he's brought good times to the London Stadium.

Carrick would be walking into an incredibly high pressure situation at West Ham.

That isn't to say that Boro is a comfort zone, it isn't. But look at what happened with Frank Lampard at Chelsea when he moved from Championship club Derby to Stamford Bridge early in his managerial career.

Carrick could easily fall into the same trap.

Boro is the best place for him right now, and he's the best man to return the club back to the top flight.