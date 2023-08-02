Highlights West Ham is struggling to replace midfielder Declan Rice, who recently moved to Arsenal in a £105m transfer.

The Hammers have shown interest in signing Southampton's James Ward-Prowse as a replacement and have returned with one final £30m offer.

Southampton are unwilling to sell Ward-Prowse for less than £40m and are expected to turn it down.

West Ham United have brought in a transfer record for a British player in Declan Rice but are finding it very tough to replace their midfield metronome.

Rice, who was signed up by the Hammers following his release from the Chelsea youth academy aged 14, rapidly rose through the ranks at the London Stadium and made his debut for the Hammers aged just 18. Since then, he has featured in 245 games for the Irons, winning the Europa Conference League - making 21 appearances on the continent for the club in the process - and forcing his way into the England team where he has become a mainstay alongside Jude Bellingham in the engine room.

But his £105m move to Arsenal has seen David Moyes need to replace the midfielder - and whilst the east London club have over £100m to spend, they seem to be having trouble replacing the England star. As a result, West Ham have registered their interest in Southampton icon James Ward-Prowse in a bid to replace Rice. But according to reports, the set-piece star is set to stay on the south coast after West Ham offered a 'take it or leave it' fee - only for that to be turned down.

What does the report state about James Ward-Prowse?

The report by talkSPORT suggests that, despite earlier claims throughout the day from Sky Sports suggesting a deal taking Ward-Prowse from Southampton to West Ham was dead in the water, the Irons have come back and submitted a 'take it or leave it offer' for the St. Mary's skipper to the tune of around £30million.

Southampton have long been adamant that it would take at least £40m for them to part ways with their captain and one-club-man, who has become extremely prominent in recent years thanks to his set-piece ability, work rate and subsequent England call-ups.

With Romeo Lavia likely to leave in the coming weeks for Liverpool, that would see the South Coast club raking in a minimum of £70m throughout the window, after Mohammed Salisu's move to Fulham went through earlier this week for a fee of £15m, alongside the departure of Mislav Orsic to Trabzonspor for £2m.

Therefore, the Saints would not be in a position where they would have to sell Ward-Prowse - meaning they can request a higher fee for their skipper as the season begins in just two days' time against Sheffield Wednesday.

How much have Southampton spent on themselves in the current transfer window?

Russell Martin's men have spent money on one player this summer, though another free signing means they have brought that total up to two incomings.

The Saints spent £10.5million on Manchester City youngster Shea Charles earlier in the window; following up on last season's transfer strategy where they bought four players from the Premier League champions in Lavia, Gavin Bazunu, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios. The Northern Irish international scored for the Saints in pre-season, and could well be Lavia's direct replacement should the Belgian move on to pastures new for Liverpool.

The other incoming is Ryan Manning, who has linked up with former Swansea boss Russell Martin on a free transfer after impressing in South Wales last season.