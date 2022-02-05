West Ham retain transfer interest in Championship star

Premier League side West Ham United are still interested in recruiting West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to the Ex-WHU employee on his Patreon page.

The 28-year-old has been the subject of intense interest from several Premier League sides since the end of last term, with Manchester United, Arsenal and the Hammers all thought to have been interested in acquiring the England international during the summer window.

But it was only the latter that made a formal move to recruit the shot-stopper, submitting a £6m bid in July that was rejected by officials at The Hawthorns as they looked to retain one of their most important assets for this season’s campaign in the Championship.

This is what they have managed to do, even throughout the January window, but his contract in the West Midlands expires at the end of the campaign and his current side are thought to be resigned to losing him with promotion not guaranteed, and they are even in danger of falling out of the top six altogether.

Added to this, former boss Valerien Ismael was reported to have had a spat with Johnstone shortly before the Frenchman’s departure this week, and hasn’t put pen to paper on fresh terms yet with the goalkeeper likely to have plenty of options to choose from in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Newcastle United were also reported to be in the race for the 28-year-old, although it’s currently unclear whether the top-tier trio still plan on signing him at the end of 2021/22.

West Ham’s stance, however, remains unchanged with the Ex-WHU employee revealing that Moyes is still interested in bringing the Englishman to the London Stadium despite focusing much of his energy on securing the services of PSG’s Alphonse Areola in the summer.

The Verdict:

A move to West Ham would probably be a good move for Johnstone, but on one condition.

If Areola remains in the English capital beyond the end of the summer, something that could possibly happen for a cut-price fee with his parent club having plenty of shot-stoppers at their disposal, the Baggies’ shot-stopper may find himself amongst the substitutes.

For a man of his talents, that would be a huge blow and this is why he needs to prioritise a move to a club that will play him every week. Arguably, he would be better staying at West Brom as opposed to moving to Moyes’ men if he was to take a place on the bench.

This transfer decision coming up is especially important for his international hopes, with the World Cup coming up later this year and the Albion man facing considerable competition for a spot on the plane to Qatar.

Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson will all be vying for a squad place in Gareth Southgate’s final squad and considering the latter can only choose three shot-stoppers to take with him, it’s up to Johnstone to impress and prove why he should be involved.