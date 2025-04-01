West Ham are expected to make a move to sign Burnley’s CJ Egan-Riley in the summer transfer window as his contract at Turf Moor runs down.

The 22-year-old joined the Clarets in 2022, agreeing a three-year contract after an agreement was reached with Manchester City for their academy graduate.

Given his age, Egan-Riley was viewed as a long-term option, with the centre-back having spells at Hibernian and Jong PSV in the past few years.

CJ Egan-Riley emerges as a key player for Burnley

However, the arrival of Scott Parker has transformed things for Egan-Riley at Burnley, as the youngster has established himself as a key figure in the XI, forming a brilliant partnership alongside Maxime Esteve in the heart of the defence.

Incredibly, Burnley have conceded just 11 goals in 39 games, as they break club records for their defensive solidity.

That has left the side third in the table, as they battle with Leeds United and Sheffield United to secure one of the two automatic promotion places.

Championship Table (as of 1/4/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 39 27 83 2 Leeds United 39 51 81 3 Burnley 39 42 81

CJ Egan-Riley is a transfer target for West Ham United

Despite his importance to the team, there are major doubts over Egan-Riley’s future, as his deal is set to expire in a matter of months.

And, in a fresh update, ExWHUEmployee has revealed that the defender is a prime target for the Hammers.

It's claimed that the Londoners are expected to ‘step up’ their interest in Egan-Riley, with an offer likely to be tabled in the coming weeks, as West Ham see him as a potential bargain considering his potential and that he is available on a free.

Burnley must do all they can to keep CJ Egan-Riley

This is not the news that Burnley wanted to hear, but the reality is that Egan-Riley’s performances were always going to attract attention, especially as he is going to be a free agent.

Clearly, the player is loving his time at Turf Moor, but Burnley are in a vulnerable position, and even if they do win promotion, the likelihood is that other clubs will be able to offer bigger wages to the centre-back.