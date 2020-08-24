West Ham funds could be edging near threshold for EFL arrival

Jordan Hugill’s move to Norwich City could help boost West Ham United’s finances as they look to complete a deal for QPR star Ebere Eze, as per Hammers News.

Hugill has joined the Canaries this summer and that money could inch West Ham closer to the fee that QPR would like before selling their man Eze.

According to the report, the Irons will then have around £10m available to them to try and do a deal with the Hoops, with them needing another £5m roughly to try and get the R’s to the negotiating table.

Hugill, of course, was at QPR last season and Irons fans might well have thought some kind of deal could have been done involving the striker but it has ended up with him making the switch to Carrow Road.

Eze is a player that could well end up in the Premier League this summer but who it is with still remains to be seen.

Clearly, a few sides are keen on signing him this transfer window and the Irons are among them, but they are looking to raise cash through sales before forking out for the attacking midfielder.

With no other sides really taking a massive run at him right now, though, they don’t need to panic just yet.