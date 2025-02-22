Sunderland AFC have been dealt a potential blow in their hunt for Celtic striker Daniel Cummings, with Premier League outfit West Ham United reportedly making a big promise to the talented teen in order to entice him to London.

The Irons are said to have promised Cummings a direct route into Graham Potters’ first-team squad at the London Stadium, rather than initially linking up with West Ham’s youth sides, as per Hammers News.

That could give the Hammers an edge over Sunderland in the chase for the youngster.

West Ham United in driving seat in chase for Daniel Cummings

Still only 18-years-old, Cummings has attracted interest from a whole host of clubs, both in the UK and further abroad.

In the Championship alone, Sunderland, Burnley, and Portsmouth are all credited with an interest, whilst on the continent Serie A outfit Bologna, Belgian side Club Brugge, and Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg are all said to be tracking the striker.

West Ham have long been in the driving seat during the race for Cummings’ signature.

The Hammers tried to agree a deal in the January transfer window, but found an offer reportedly worth £500,000 rebuffed by Glasgow giants Celtic.

A second bid, said to be valued at £1m, was also rejected, with Celtic desperate to keep Cummings at the club.

Subsequent reports have suggested that West Ham instead will look to sign Cummings to a pre-contract, with English clubs able to offer Scottish talents deals six months before the expiry of their contracts.

With Cummings out of contract at Celtic Park this summer, potential suitors are allowed to contact the striker and discuss potential terms.

However, there appears to be an air of resignation around Cummings departing, with first team boss Brendan Rodgers hitting out at the youngster’s agent for manufacturing a move elsewhere.

At the start of February, Rodgers admitted there had been no update on a new contract for Cummings, as quoted by thecelticstar.com.

Rodgers shared: “There’s no update on (Cummings’ contract). I’d always say for the young players, I think the challenge here now for young players is patience.

“They want to be in the first team at 17, 18.

“But that’s difficult at a club like this here, unless you’re an incredibly special talent. But it doesn’t mean that you can never be.

“I’ve spent my career and my life developing young players, putting them in the team.

“And some have been ready. Like Raheem Sterling at 17 years of age. He was ready.

“Physically, mentally, ability, everything.

“Then there’s been some other players, like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, that need a wee bit more time, and he gets his debut, and then he’s ready a bit later.

“It’s just about time. What young players need to have here is, is understand that there’s a bit of patience needed.

“And the captain of the club (Callum McGregor) is a perfect example.

“Young players come through the system, had to take a loan away from here, and then at 21 he plays, and now tomorrow he’s playing his 500th game.

“There’s no greater example. But if you want to be patient and trust the club, you’ll get there.

“If you don’t, you might listen to your agent, who’s got a different agenda, that takes you away from here, and then you’ll go somewhere else.

“But there’ll always be chances here for young players. One, if they have the ability. Two, if they have a bit of patience.”

West Ham’s promise of first team involvement could tempt Daniel Cummings

However, despite Rodgers’ call for patience, Cummings is reportedly frustrated at a lack of opportunities at Celtic, with the teenager having only made one senior appearance for the Bhoys.

That came as a late substitute in a Champions League defeat to Aston Villa, playing 11 minutes.

Daniel Cummings Celtic B-Team Record Appearances 50 Goals 34 Minutes Played 3,016 Source: Transfermarkt

The only other time Cummings has been named in a senior Celtic squad this season came away at Ross County in January; the striker was an unused substitute.

Any potential suitor that could offer Cummings more chances in the first team could sway the 18-year-old into joining come the summer, with West Ham hoping to take advantage with their promise.