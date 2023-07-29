Highlights West Ham United will raise their offer for James Ward-Prowse.

Despite Southampton's relegation last season, Ward-Prowse's impressive performances as a key player make him an attractive prospect.

The Saints are holding out for a higher fee, with a reported valuation of £40m.

West Ham United will raise their offer for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse in another attempt to secure his signature, according to the Daily Mail.

The midfielder, who has played at a senior international level for England, is one player who could depart St Mary's before the summer transfer window closes with the player proving to be a key man for the Saints once again last term.

Registering 11 goals and five assists in 45 competitive appearances last term, he has proved in recent seasons that he has what it takes to stand out in the top flight, even though he couldn't save his side from the drop last season.

Last term proved to be a disaster for the south-coast side, who failed to perform well enough under Ralph Hassenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles to keep themselves in the top tier, eventually being relegated under the latter.

How much did West Ham previously offer for James Ward-Prowse?

It has been widely reported that the Irons submitted a £20m bid and with this, it comes as no surprise that their offer was rejected.

The Saints are believed to be holding out for double that at this stage, although it remains to be seen whether Russell Martin's side's tough stance will weaken as David Moyes' side potentially get closer to reaching their valuation.

West Ham are clearly keen to get a deal over the line - but an offer that low was never going to be accepted and Football League World understands the Saints were already prepared for a "lowball offer" before that bid came in.

How long does James Ward-Prowse have left on his contract?

Ward-Prowse's contract situation could be key in this saga because it has allowed the Saints to take a very tough stance on the midfielder.

Still having three years left on his deal at this point, that may have weakened the player's chance of sealing a switch away from St Mary's this summer, although the south-coast outfit could potentially be willing to cash in on him if their valuation is met.

Despite his obvious love for the club, the Englishman may now be regretting the fact he put pen to paper on a five-year deal back in 2021 because that could force him to spend a season in the Championship.

Should Southampton retain their tough £40m stance?

With Declan Rice leaving the Irons to secure a £105m switch to Arsenal earlier this summer, the Saints should be looking to squeeze as much out of Moyes' side as possible for Ward-Prowse.

Not all of the £105m may be paid up front, but the Hammers should have received a very decent amount of money for Rice already and that should give Moyes the license to splash out on some new players.

Bringing in a midfielder has to be a top priority because the void that Rice has created with his departure will need to be filled by another player and Ward-Prowse could be a valuable replacement in the middle of the park.

Ward-Prowse may not be as young as Romeo Lavia - but he still has to be worth a huge amount - especially with the player now arguably in the peak years of his career.

West Ham will be bringing in a Ward-Prowse at the peak of his powers if they did seal his signature, something else that could make him expensive.

The Saints shouldn't change their stance on the midfielder at the moment - because £50m seems like a fair price.