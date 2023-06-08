West Ham are now leading the race to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City this summer.

According to the Telegraph, the Hammers have moved to the front of the queue in the race to sign the forward.

The 25-year-old is expected to leave the Foxes in the upcoming transfer window due to the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Who is interested in signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester City?

West Ham are competing with a number of Premier League clubs for his signature, with Aston Villa also credited with an interest in the winger.

Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in signing Barnes this summer as they look to build a side that can compete in European competition, as well as in the league.

West Ham are also targeting further European success having claimed the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night.

Jarrod Bowen’s winner sealed a 2-1 win over Fiorentina, which also ensured David Moyes’ side qualified for the Europa League next season.

How much is Harvey Barnes worth?

Leicester have reportedly slapped a £40 million price tag on the player in the expectation that he will leave the club.

The Foxes need to sell players this summer in order to help alleviate their financial concerns.

Academy graduate Barnes could be at the forefront of any transfer discussions given he is one of the most valuable figures in the squad.

Barnes made his first big breakthrough into the Leicester squad in the 2018-19 campaign, featuring 16 times in the Premier League.

He has gone from strength-to-strength in the time since, cementing himself as a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ side in the years that followed.

The 25-year-old helped Leicester earn back-to-back fifth place finishes in 2020 and 2021, as well as playing a key role in the club’s first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.

Would Barnes be a good signing for West Ham?

At £40 million, there is little surprise to hearing there are multiple clubs lining up to sign Barnes.

The winger is a Premier League talent coming into his prime years, and has helped Leicester achieve impressive league and cup results in recent seasons.

West Ham struggled with the demands of European and league football this season, slipping to 14th in the table as they earned their way to the Europa Conference League.

So improvements such as Barnes should help Moyes’ side compete on both fronts in a more balanced way next season.