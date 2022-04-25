West Ham poised to make transfer approach for 11-goal Championship player

West Ham United are set to open transfer talks with Championship side Hull City over Keane Lewis-Potter.

According to The Athletic, the Premier League club are ready to make their interest known to the Tigers over the exciting youngster.

Hull have reportedly set an £18 million valuation on the 21-year old ahead of a potential move this summer.

Lewis-Potter has previously attracted interest from fellow Premier League outfit Brentford in the past, with the Bees said to have bid £8 million for the forward last summer, before then rejecting in excess of £10 million from Thomas Frank’s side in January.

The Hammers are also reportedly keen to do business with Hull again following the successful deal to bring Jarrod Bowen to the London Stadium for £22 million in January 2020.

Lewis-Potter has been a crucial player in Hull’s side this season as he helped the team re-establish themselves in the second division following their promotion last year.

The England under-21 international is the team’s top scorer this campaign, scoring 11 goals from 44 league appearances, while also having contributed three assists.

Hull are 18th in the table and have secured their status in the Championship for next season under Shota Arveladze.

The Verdict

West Ham have recruited well in attack in recent years and Bowen has been the poster boy for their current success.

Lewis-Potter certainly has a bright future ahead of him and this move should excite plenty of Hammers fans.

It would also be a big fee for Hull to receive that they can then reinvest in their team.

It was always likely to be a busy summer for the club anyway due to new ownership, but this should allow for a total rebuild of Arveladze’s side for next season for the beginning of a new era at Hull.