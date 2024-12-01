Sweeping in with winter and on his way back to the capital by the time spring came around, Elliott Ward’s time as a Plymouth Argyle wasn’t a long one, but he still managed to make his mark on the Green Army during his time as a Pilgrim.

Borrowed from West Ham United in the 2005/06 season, the defender offered an element of class in the heart of the Greens’ backline as they were still establishing themselves as a Championship outfit, as he forged a pairing with Matthias Doumbe at the back.

The sort of player who would sever a limb just to stop the ball from entering the penalty area, the then-20-year-old added another layer of solidity for his new side, who were in their second season in the Championship after promotion in 03/04.

Arriving in November and leaving in February, Ward left those at Home Park craving more by the time he left, such was his impact on the side, before going on to become a regular in the second tier during his career.

Elliott Ward thrives in Plymouth Argyle loan spell

With Tony Pulis in charge of the Devon outfit at the time, it is no surprise that the Greens were a well-drilled defensive mechanism, and the addition of Ward only added to that no-nonsense attitude at the back.

Having already featured for the Hammers in the top flight at the start of the season, the defender initially joined for a month in November, with his first two starts ending in defeat, before he started to find his groove in his new surroundings.

While the results may not have gone their way, Pulis was pleased with what he had seen from the defender, with the Argyle boss not hesitating in extending his deal until the new year after a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

He told Sky Sports at the time: "He has got better as we have progressed with him.

"He started okay and has gradually got better. I thought Saturday's performance was very good.

"The ball seems to hit him and that isn't a coincidence. He's in the right place at the right time."

With the backing of Pulis, Ward continued to grow into his position in the centre of defence, as he always looked a step ahead of his opposition, and his positioning rarely needing to be questioned as he commanded his teammates.

Elliott Ward's Plymouth Argyle Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 16 Starts 15 Goals 1 Clean sheets 5

Despite his age, the loanee was a born leader, and would be dictating those around him into keeping a tight ship, which helped claim victories against the likes of Cardiff City, Leicester City and Southampton, while he also grabbed his only goal in green in a 1-1 draw with Wolves at Molineux.

Elliott Ward contributes to resolute Plymouth Argyle displays

With one of the stingiest defences in the division, Argyle were more than holding their own in the second tier, with a record of just 46 goals conceded in as many league games, one of the best in the division.

Only four teams could better that return, while runners-up Sheffield United had the same record, which proves just what a pivotal part Ward played during his time at the club, with five of his 15 starts seeing the opposition fail to score.

The Greens would have wanted the defender to stay for the rest of the campaign, but he finished the season as he started, with Premier League action for West Ham under his belt, as his outstanding performances were given their just reward.

Before too long, he was back in the Championship after a reported seven-figure move to Coventry City, where he would go on to have an established career, but he will always be warmly remembered by those at Home Park, and is still considered one of the best loanees at the club this century.