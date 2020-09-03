West Ham player departs London Stadium to join EFL club

Daniel Kemp has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan from Premier League side West Ham United, the Tangerines have confirmed on their official website.

The 21-year-old has been with the Irons for the past five years and has risen through their ranks in their academy.

Of course, the Hammers’ ability to develop young players is well known and Kemp will be hoping to be the next to make it into the first-team and be a regular fixture, but first he’ll want to impress at Bloomfield Road.

Indeed, he had a chance at senior football last season with a loan move to Stevenage in League Two but that never really got going thanks to the curtailment of the campaign.

Under Neil Critchley, though, he should improve surrounded by good players and it’s a deal that has plenty of merits to it.

The Verdict

Critchley obviously has a good record of working with young players and it seems safe to assume that that is part of the reason why West Ham have agreed this deal.

Kemp now gets a shot at regular football for a good club at a decent level and that should all put him in good stead for when he returns to West Ham.

First, though, it’s a case of knuckling down and impressing for the Tangerines.