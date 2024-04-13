Highlights Maynard played a crucial role in West Ham's promotion back to the Premier League despite scoring only 3 goals for the club.

His goal in the play-off semi-final against Cardiff City was essential, contributing to a 3-0 win for West Ham.

Despite not meeting goal expectations, Maynard was sold to Cardiff for a profit after helping West Ham achieve promotion.

West Ham United are currently having one of the best periods in their history, having won the Europa Conference League last season.

They are also now competing in the latter stages of the Europa League this campaign, whilst also fighting for a place in the top six in the Premier League. But just over a decade ago, things looked very different for the Hammers.

In 2011, West Ham finished rock bottom of the Premier League and were relegated to the Championship. West Ham appointed Sam Allardyce in June 2011 in the hope that ‘Big Sam’ would be able to take them back up to the top flight at the first time of asking.

In January 2012, West Ham looked on course for automatic promotion. Carlton Cole was firing in the goals, but the club felt they needed some extra firepower to get them over the finish line come May.

That led them to sign Nicky Maynard, whose time at the Boleyn Ground would only last eight months. Because of that, on paper, his signing could be deemed a failure - but he should not be.

Maynard a prolific Championship goalscorer at Bristol City

Before Maynard arrived at Upton Park, he had spent the previous three-and-a-half seasons with Bristol City.

Maynard had initially arrived at Ashton Gate for £2.25 million in July 2008, with the then 21-year-old joining from Crewe Alexandra in what was a club-record deal at the time.

In his first season, he would score 11 goals in 43 league games. He spent most of the first half of the season as a substitute, but in the second half he picked up in form. Unfortunately for the Robins, they failed to build on their finish in the play-offs the previous season, finishing in tenth.

His second season would prove to be his most prolific in a Bristol City shirt. After starting the season with six goals in his first seven games, Maynard would go on to score 20 goals in 42 games. He would also win Football League awards for a brilliant volley against Queens Park Rangers on Boxing Day 2009.

Over his next and last season-and-a-half at Bristol City, he would not be able to match his tally in 09/10, scoring a combined 14 goals for the club in that period. A knee injury kept Maynard out for the majority of the 10/11 campaign.

Having failed to agree on a new contract with the club, and the fans giving him abuse, Maynard was put up for sale and was looking to leave the club. He would then make the move to West Ham in January 2012 for a reported fee of £2 million.

Maynard did what he came to West Ham to do

Maynard was brought in to add some goals to a side hunting down promotion. Unfortunately, Maynard may not have had the desired impact that they would have wanted.

In his 16 appearances for the club for the remainder of the 11/12 campaign, he only scored three goals, failing to show the ability and goalscoring acumen that he showed at Bristol City. But his goals made an impact.

Nicky Maynard's Bristol City & West Ham Championship stats (as per FotMob) Season Club Appearances Goals 11/12 West Ham 16 3 11/12 Bristol City 27 8 10/11 Bristol City 13 6 09/10 Bristol City 42 20 08/09 Bristol City 43 11

West Ham were pipped by Reading and Southampton to a place in the top two, so they had to settle for a place in the play-offs. This is undoubtedly where Maynard’s most important goal for the club came from.

He would score the third in a 3-0 win over Cardiff City in the second leg of the play-off semi-finals, with West Ham winning the tie 5-0 on aggregate, having won 2-0 in South Wales the week before.

West Ham would go on to win promotion after beating Blackpool 2-1 in the play-off final at Wembley. Whilst Maynard was an unused substitute in the final, he achieved what he was meant to do - helping West Ham back to the Premier League.

After scoring in a League Cup tie the following season, Maynard was sold to Cardiff for £2.5 million - with West Ham even making a profit.

Whilst Maynard never lived up to the £2 million price-tag put on him in terms of his goals, he was brought in for one reason only, and that was to get promoted.

With the club achieving what they were meant to with Maynard, he surely can not be classed as a failure, especially as they made a profit on him too.