Sunderland's model is pretty clear.

The Black Cats have invested in a number of young players in recent transfer windows, including Jack Clarke who was the subject of plenty of bids during the summer transfer window.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

These players can then be developed before being sold on for hefty amounts in the future - and they have the perfect manager to make this model work.

Tony Mowbray has developed plenty of young players before and given them a chance to shine, with Tyrhys Dolan just one player to richly benefit from Mowbray's coaching during their time together at Blackburn Rovers.

He has also done well at the Stadium of Light in terms of promoting youth, with 16-year-old Chris Rigg already playing a number of times for the senior team and getting himself on the scoresheet.

Trai Hume has also become a real asset on Wearside, as well as fellow defender Dennis Cirkin.

Some of their summer signings, including Jobe Bellingham, will be desperate to develop rapidly after being trusted by Mowbray to make an impact at a senior level.

One of the 59-year-old's best signings of his tenure so far came in January though, with the Black Cats deciding to sign Pierre Ekwah from West Ham United.

How has Pierre Ekwah got on since leaving West Ham?

Originally, the Wearside outfit looked set to recruit him on loan, but they seemingly pushed for a permanent switch and they managed to seal a longer-term deal in the end.

Conceding a penalty against Hull City in April to allow the Tigers to make it 4-4 in the last minute, that was a low point for the midfielder, but he has been superb for the most part since departing the London Stadium.

Ekwah never appeared for the Irons' first team and although David Moyes' side are an established Premier League team, the Frenchman's performances at the Stadium of Light make it hard to believe that he never made a first-team appearance for his former club.

Mowbray was eager not to rush the midfielder, but he played his part in guiding the Black Cats to the play-offs at the end of last season, forming a very effective partnership with Dan Neil and justifying why

This term, he scored a brace against Southampton in an impressive 5-0 win against the Saints and although he suffered a nasty-looking injury shortly after that at QPR, he has since returned to action and will be desperate to guide his team to promotion.

Will West Ham regret selling Pierre Ekwah to Sunderland?

At 21, the Frenchman is at an age where he needs to be playing every week and this is why a permanent switch was good for his career.

However, the Irons will probably be regretting selling him permanently considering how much he has thrived for a top-end Championship team.

Sending him on loan during the second half of last season would have allowed Moyes to reassess him in the summer before deciding whether he could be a useful first-team player in London, with the 21-year-old potentially replacing Flynn Downes if he had stayed.

But this permanent move meant they couldn't bring him back to the London Stadium, with that choice being taken out of the Irons' hands after they decided to cash in on him.

Considering his age, he still has plenty of time to grow and looks destined to be a top-flight player, so West Ham are probably regretting their decision to let him go.