West Ham monitoring Bournemouth man to solve problem position

West Ham are tracking Bournemouth’s Adam Smith as they look to bring in a right-back in the coming weeks.

That has been something of a problem position for David Moyes recently, with Pablo Zabaleta released last month and Jeremy Ngakia opting to join Watford.

Meanwhile, the boss doesn’t seem keen on Ryan Fredericks and academy graduate Ben Johnson was hauled off in the first-half of the Hammer pre-season friendly defeat to the Cherries yesterday as he struggled.

So, a new right-back could be a priority for West Ham and the Telegraph have revealed that Smith is a target.

The 29-year-old, who scored in the win over the Londoners yesterday, can play down either flank and he was generally impressive in the Premier League over the past few years.

However, the south coast side will surely not be keen on selling the full-back, particularly with the new season less than a week away.

Smith would be expected to start the Championship opener against Blackburn on Saturday in what will be Jason Tindall’s first as the new boss.

The verdict

Smith was a steady performer for the Cherries over the years and West Ham’s issues at right-back means this link isn’t really a surprise.

Having sold Aaron Ramsdale and Nathan Ake for big-money and with Callum Wilson expected to follow, Bournemouth wouldn’t need to cash in.

Worryingly though, Smith only has a year left on his contract so that puts them in a tricky position and they will have a decision to make if a suitable offer arrives and the player isn’t keen on extending.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.