Rotherham United centre-back Harrison Duncan is on the radar of Premier League sides Manchester City and West Ham, according to reports.

Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that the 16-year-old defender is being checked out by the Premier League giants after impressing for Rotherham United's under-18 side in recent weeks.

Duncan is training with Rotherham United's first-team thanks to his impressive performances at youth level, and it looks like a matter of time before he gets his breakthrough with Steve Evans' side.

His impressive form has caught the attention of multiple Premier League sides, and the Millers are bracing themselves for major offers for the 16-year-old, not long after he signed a scholarship at the New York Stadium.

Harrison Duncan wanted by Man City & West Ham as Steve Evans makes bold claim

It's been a whirlwind couple of months for Duncan, and he hasn't long made the move to the Millars, signing for the Millers as a scholar last month from

The 16-year-old was signed from non-league club Doncaster City - the 11th tier of English football - and Rotherham won't want to lose him after spotting what seems to be a hidden gem, but interest from some top Premier League clubs could be hard to turn down from Duncan's point of view.

The 6ft 3in defender has been compared to fellow Yorkshireman John Stones, and his manager, Evans, has liked what he's seen so far.

Related "Runs teams ragged" - Major Rotherham United deal tipped to pay dividends The striker joined the Millers from Exeter City but has not quite lived up to expectations.

He told TEAMtalk: "We just signed him from Doncaster City after he was recommended to me by someone who has spotted some gems like Ronaldo Vieira and Siriki Dembélé for me in the past.

"Harrison is just 16 but the football he has been playing has been outstanding for someone so young.

“He has been around the first-team training and in practice games he has come up against experienced strikers like Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill and Sam Nombe – boys who have gone for big money – and he has held his own against them.

“In the youth team, he has already had a couple of man-of-the-match performances, and we think very highly of him. However, the most important thing is for Harrison to keep his feet on the ground and continue to work hard and develop, as that is so important at his age.”

61-year-old Evans is a vastly experienced manager and has been around for a long time after starting his management career in the mid-90's, so it's fair to say he knows a talented player when he sees one.

The Millers' boss thinks that Duncan could flourish in a Premier League academy, and is realistic enough to realise that it could be hard to keep hold of him.

Evans added: "After his second game for the youth team, I had two managers from Championship clubs on to me asking about Harrison, but I just want to let the boy develop and nurture his talent.

“I think he could easily go to the youth teams of the top clubs in the Premier League and flourish.

“If Harrison keeps grounded, I believe he will have a really big future ahead of him, and although I would love that to be with us, I am realistic to know that once the big clubs come calling it will be hard to keep him.”

Rotherham United supporters will hope to see Harrison Duncan in first-team action soon

Given his obvious talent and potential, Millers fans will hope to see Duncan in first-team action soon, and he doesn't appear far from making his senior debut, despite his age.

If Duncan continues on this current trajectory, then his time at the New York Stadium could be a short one, but impressive performances at League One level would mean that the Millers could command a bigger fee should they sell him.

League One table Position Club P GD Pts 15th Wigan Athletic 5 1 6 16th Exeter City 5 0 6 17th Rotherham United 6 -2 6 18th Northampton Town 5 -1 5 19th Blackpool 5 -3 5

The Millers have had a somewhat difficult start to the season after winning just one league game, and Duncan will be pushing for a chance in Evans' senior team if he continues to impress at youth level.

Upcoming EFL trophy fixtures would be a good opportunity to make his senior bow, and Rotherham fans may have to enjoy Duncan while they can, as Premier League interest may mean his time in South Yorkshire is a short one.