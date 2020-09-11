West Ham man told to consider Championship move

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has been told by former Arsenal man Ray Parlour to consider a move back to AFC Bournemouth this summer.

The midfielder has been at the Hammers for a couple of years but, as has been the case for much of his career, injuries have hampered him from being a real star for them.

The emergence of Declan Rice has also seen him limited to appearances and now talkSPORT is reporting that the Hammers are going to terminate Wilshere’s contract in the near future.

If that happened, he’d have to be looking for another club and former Arsenal man Parlour reckons he should consider dropping into the Championship with Bournemouth, a club he already knows.

He said:

“The ideal club would be Bournemouth where he had that spell on loan. Whether they could do a deal and get him in there… I think he did okay at Bournemouth. He was quite influential in that midfield area and he played on a regular basis at that time.”

The Verdict

The Cherries, of course, saw Wilshere sign for a brief period and he did fairly well there, whilst the thought of him in the Championship would excite fans because of his quality.

His fitness would need to be proven, though, and wages would also need to be looked at as he is on a lot at West Ham and Bournemouth, for as well run as they are, need to be careful given their relegation.

Would he fancy that drop, too? That would be another question he’d have to find an answer for.