West Ham man snubs EFL side to join Celtic in £6m deal

West Ham United striker Albian Ajeti has reportedly snubbed a move to Brentford in order to join Celtic in a deal worth up to £6 million.

Ajeti was linked with the Bees and West Bromwich Albion last summer but eventually joined the Hammers from Basel for £8 million.

The 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the east London club, featuring 12 times without scoring, but now looks to be on the move.

According to Football.London’s Sam Inkersole, the Swiss forward is set to move north of the border to join Celtic in a deal worth up to £6 million if all add-ons are met.

It is understood that Ajeti snubbed a move across the capital to Brentford in favour of signing with the Scottish Champions.

The Bees are facing another season in the Championship after they were defeated by west London rivals Fulham in the play-off final.

That will likely mean that Premier League clubs will look to prize away some of their top assets, with forward duo Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins strongly linked with a move to the top flight.

It appears Brentford were keen on bringing Ajeti to the club to bolster their striking options but will now have to look elsewhere.

Do you remember which club Brentford signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Dominic Thompson? Arsenal Spurs West Ham Chelsea

The Verdict

This is certainly a blow for the Bees but once a club like Celtic are involved it is no surprise to see a Championship club lose out, even one pushing for promotion.

Brentford’s work in the transfer market in recent years has been fantastic and there has seemed a conveyer belt of forward talent coming through west London.

With Benrahma and Watkins looking likely to move, it seems the Bees’ hopes for next season may depend on their summer signings. Ajeti, it appears, won’t be one of them.