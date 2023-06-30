West Ham United have been linked with several EFL players in recent seasons and continue to look at this market in their quest to strengthen.

With David Moyes yet to depart and seemingly set to guide the Hammers into next season after their Conference League win, the Hammers have managed to retain stability and they are now starting to try and put their transfer plans into action.

The likely sale of Declan Rice will help them to recruit players, with the England international looking set to be sold to Arsenal for a deal reported to be in the region of £105m.

Who have West Ham made approaches for?

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that the Premier League club have made an approach to Leeds United for Tyler Adams, something that may not come as a shock considering Rice's potential departure.

The American could be a good replacement in the middle of the park - and looks destined to exit Elland Road this summer.

Fellow midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who remains at Southampton at this stage, has also been the subject of an approach and may seal a return to the top flight after shining for the Saints in recent seasons.

And West Ham have also made an approach for Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, having been linked to him in recent times.

Barnes scored 13 league goals last season - and that isn't a shabby total for a player who was playing in a team that struggled at the bottom end of the division for a chunk of the 2022/23 campaign.

What makes this total so impressive is the fact he played out wide but still managed to get on the scoresheet that many times.

Should West Ham sign Tyler Adams, Harvey Barnes and James Ward-Prowse?

Both Adams and Ward-Prowse would be good signings - but the latter could be particularly useful as someone who can be a game-changer from free kicks.

There's a chance the Hammers will be struggling again in the league next season, not just because they are unlikely to have Rice at their disposal but also because they will be competing in Europe again, something that could create fatigue within the squad.

With this, having a game-changer who can change games with one kick like Ward-Prowse could be extremely useful.

They should definitely look to get a deal for him over the line - and they could also benefit from having more firepower in the final third too.

With this in mind, Barnes could be an excellent signing, with his ability to be a threat in the final third likely to benefit the Hammers.