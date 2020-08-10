West Ham looking for cash as they eye EFL arrival

West Ham will have to sell players before they can buy this summer, according to a report from Football Insider, as they weigh up a move for QPR’s Ebere Eze.

The Irons managed to maintain their Premier League status last season and will now be looking to build the squad in order to start climbing up the league table.

David Moyes has indicated he’d like to sign some good, young British-based players this summer, too, and Eze is absolutely a player that you could put into that category.

However, according to the report, whilst the Hammers are confident that they’d be able to beat Crystal Palace to his signature, they are going to have to sell some players first to help raise funds for a move.

The Verdict

Eze is a quality attacking midfielder and it makes sense that Premier League sides are interested in him.

West Ham are evidently going to try and play the long game, though, as they try to keep the books balanced by selling some players this summer too.

They’ll hope, then, that in the meantime a club like Palace, or another, doesn’t move in to get him but that is the nature of the transfer market, and so they’ll have their fingers crossed their plan works out.