Watford defender attracting Premier League interest ahead of summer transfer window

Four Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Watford defender Francisco Sierralta according to Envo Olivera (via Express Futbol).

Sierralta has been with Watford since 2020, and has gone on to make 22 appearances in all competitions this season, as Xisco Munoz’s side target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The defender originally struggled for game time with Munoz’s men this season, but has since gone on to establish himself as a regular in the starting XI for the promotion-chasing Hornets.

Watford are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Swansea City after a strong run of recent results in the second-tier.

The Vicarage Road faithful will be hoping that their side can hold their nerve in the race to win promotion this season, with a return to the top-flight being in Watford’s hands with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Sierralta played the full 90 minutes in Watford’s recent 3-0 win over Birmingham City, as they kept the pressure on their promotion-chasing rivals.

For now though, Sierralta will be focusing on Watford’s bid for promotion into the Premier League, as they’re set to return to action after the international break, when they take on struggling Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road on Friday 2nd April.

The Verdict:

He could prove to be a solid addition for clubs in the Premier League.

Sierralta has really impressed me this season with Watford, and you have to question whether they’d be in a stronger position than they’re currently in if they had played him earlier into this year’s campaign.

He’s adjusted well to life in the Championship, and strikes me as the sort of player that is more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if he was to see if Watford win promotion this term, before making any decision on his future at Vicarage Road.